Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.83) and the highest is ($0.59). Outset Medical posted earnings of ($2.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($2.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($2.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Outset Medical.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen began coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Shares of OM traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.25. The stock had a trading volume of 335,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,844. Outset Medical has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.64 and a quick ratio of 11.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.82.

In other news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,093,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,960,531.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $848,393.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,033.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,172 shares of company stock worth $3,470,098. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 219.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

