Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) to Post -$0.53 EPS

Analysts predict that Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) will post ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Shift Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($1.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.33). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Shift Technologies.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SFT. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

In other news, insider George Arison bought 10,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $71,256.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFT. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $861,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,186,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SFT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.46. 847,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,979. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.30. Shift Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $627.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.75.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

