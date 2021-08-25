Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Equities analysts expect Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to report sales of $1.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the lowest is $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions posted sales of $956.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full-year sales of $5.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS.

SWKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,287 shares of company stock valued at $7,210,504 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.08. 1,008,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,786. The stock has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $130.72 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

