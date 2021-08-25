Zacks: Analysts Expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to Announce $2.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report $2.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.16. Accenture reported earnings per share of $1.70 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year earnings of $8.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.76 to $8.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.33 to $10.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.57.

ACN traded up $2.53 on Wednesday, hitting $333.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,607,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,150. The firm has a market cap of $211.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture has a 12-month low of $210.42 and a 12-month high of $334.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $311.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,068,360.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 750.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

