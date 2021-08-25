Zacks: Analysts Expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.30 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) will announce $5.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.41 billion and the lowest is $5.07 billion. Baker Hughes reported sales of $5.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year sales of $20.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.35 billion to $21.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $22.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.19 billion to $22.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

BKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.66.

Shares of NYSE:BKR traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.47. The stock had a trading volume of 236,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,750,029. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.83. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 113.26 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.03%.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $185,657.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,767,137 shares of company stock worth $1,255,963,892 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth about $27,889,000. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.8% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 628,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,370,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 102.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,191,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,982,000 after buying an additional 1,617,591 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 76.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,857,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,827,000 after buying an additional 2,964,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

