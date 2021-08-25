Zacks: Analysts Expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.30 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) will announce $5.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.41 billion and the lowest is $5.07 billion. Baker Hughes reported sales of $5.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year sales of $20.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.35 billion to $21.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $22.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.19 billion to $22.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Baker Hughes.
Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.
Shares of NYSE:BKR traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.47. The stock had a trading volume of 236,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,750,029. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.83. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 113.26 and a beta of 1.75.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.03%.
In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $185,657.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,767,137 shares of company stock worth $1,255,963,892 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth about $27,889,000. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.8% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 628,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,370,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 102.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,191,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,982,000 after buying an additional 1,617,591 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 76.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,857,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,827,000 after buying an additional 2,964,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.
Baker Hughes Company Profile
Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.
