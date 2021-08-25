Zacks: Analysts Expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $141.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to announce $141.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $145.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $139.50 million. Duluth reported sales of $137.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year sales of $703.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $692.40 million to $708.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $754.10 million, with estimates ranging from $753.40 million to $754.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Duluth had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $133.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.87 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other Duluth news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of Duluth stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $145,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,131,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,205,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 37.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLTH opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. Duluth has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The firm has a market cap of $460.60 million, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.94.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

