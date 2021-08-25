Zacks: Analysts Expect Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gaia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.03. Gaia reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaia will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gaia.

Get Gaia alerts:

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Gaia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 10.18%.

GAIA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

GAIA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.40. 24,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,414. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.10. Gaia has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $15.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 20.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 302,072 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gaia in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,137,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Gaia by 97.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 140,102 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Gaia in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,536,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gaia in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaia (GAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.