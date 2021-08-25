Zacks: Analysts Expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $343.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to post $343.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $362.00 million and the lowest is $311.20 million. Houlihan Lokey posted sales of $275.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on HLI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

In related news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $928,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at $928,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $752,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,175. 26.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 22.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

HLI stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $90.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,897. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.18. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $91.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

