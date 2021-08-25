Zacks: Analysts Expect Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) will announce earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.65). Karuna Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.71) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.68) to ($4.18). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($6.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.07) to ($4.69). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Karuna Therapeutics.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on KRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.20.

In other news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $278,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total transaction of $451,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,667 shares of company stock valued at $4,215,907 in the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 88.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,064,000 after purchasing an additional 464,313 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $45,520,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 18.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,690,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,282,000 after purchasing an additional 266,614 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 77.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 601,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,276,000 after purchasing an additional 262,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $24,034,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,883. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.56 and a beta of 1.83. Karuna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $69.58 and a fifty-two week high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

