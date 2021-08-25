Zacks: Analysts Expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.08). Liberty Oilfield Services reported earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Liberty Oilfield Services.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.99.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $10.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $17.78.

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $440,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,163,727 shares in the company, valued at $11,928,201.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $845,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,463,116 shares of company stock valued at $189,264,839. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 61.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 383,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 146,419 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 876,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,893,000 after purchasing an additional 72,898 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after purchasing an additional 144,011 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 63.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,604,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,090 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter worth approximately $675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.