Zacks: Analysts Expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Will Post Earnings of $2.17 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) will announce earnings of $2.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Mastercard’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.09 and the highest is $2.24. Mastercard posted earnings per share of $1.60 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year earnings of $8.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $11.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

Shares of MA stock traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $359.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,305,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,714,495. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.31. The stock has a market cap of $354.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. United Bank grew its position in Mastercard by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $210,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 10,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 4.1% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

