Zacks: Analysts Expect Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) to Announce -$0.20 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) will announce ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.16). Solid Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Solid Biosciences.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLDB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

SLDB stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $2.66. The company had a trading volume of 14,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,261. Solid Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $11.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $293.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 18,616 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 51,964 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solid Biosciences (SLDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.