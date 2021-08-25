Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.15 Million

Brokerages forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) will report $23.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.29 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $15.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $94.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.52 million to $100.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $205.52 million, with estimates ranging from $130.58 million to $258.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.07% and a negative net margin of 308.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DCPH shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.43.

DCPH opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.96.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.