Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $476.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) to post sales of $476.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $473.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $480.90 million. Healthpeak Properties posted sales of $597.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthpeak Properties.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEAK. Barclays increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.05.

PEAK stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.23. 2,927,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,289,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $37.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.17%.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 8.4% in the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

