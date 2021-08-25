Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) to Announce $0.52 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.29. Marathon Digital reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 966.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $6.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 78.08%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Marathon Digital stock opened at $37.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.46. Marathon Digital has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $57.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 360.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 25.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

