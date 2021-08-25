Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) will announce sales of $163.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $169.59 million and the lowest is $158.00 million. New Residential Investment reported sales of $103.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year sales of $618.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $613.00 million to $623.64 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $697.63 million, with estimates ranging from $647.26 million to $748.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 61.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NRZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,408,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,188,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,855 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,027.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,168,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,746 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,910,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,533,000. 40.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NRZ traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $10.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,614,783. New Residential Investment has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

