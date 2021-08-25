Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.31 Million

Equities analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to post sales of $21.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.53 million and the lowest is $20.09 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital reported sales of $21.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full-year sales of $82.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.17 million to $83.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $89.69 million, with estimates ranging from $85.60 million to $93.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 83.90% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1,207.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 14.7% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PFLT traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $12.85. The stock had a trading volume of 175,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,712. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $498.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.79%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

