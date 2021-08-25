Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) will post $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.69. QTS Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow QTS Realty Trust.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.65). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 0.73%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen downgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 69.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $85,000.

QTS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.83. The company had a trading volume of 60,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.54. QTS Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $78.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.49 and a beta of 0.54.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QTS Realty Trust (QTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.