Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $340.16 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will report $340.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $345.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $335.00 million. Valley National Bancorp reported sales of $332.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $344.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.79.

Shares of VLY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.31. 1,446,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,283,952. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1,339.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

