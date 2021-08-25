Zacks: Brokerages Expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will report earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.41. Garmin posted earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.14.

Garmin stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.61. 814,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,952. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.68. Garmin has a 12 month low of $91.84 and a 12 month high of $175.20. The company has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.14%.

In other Garmin news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $21,309,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,975 shares of company stock worth $33,769,718 in the last 90 days. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

