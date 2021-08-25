Zacks: Brokerages Expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. Monroe Capital reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Monroe Capital.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 82.79% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

MRCC traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.84. The company had a trading volume of 737 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a current ratio of 6.92. Monroe Capital has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $11.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.03%.

In other Monroe Capital news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $82,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 1.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 847,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 9,847 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 672,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 40,248 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 7.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 14,276 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 4.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. 19.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monroe Capital (MRCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.