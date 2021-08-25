Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) to Hold

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

GLPI has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $48.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $49.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,426.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

