Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. AlphaValue raised shares of Glencore from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of Glencore stock opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. Glencore has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

