Zacks Investment Research Lowers Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) to Hold

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flutter Entertainment PLC is involved in bookmaking business. Its brands portfolio consists of Betfair, Paddy Power, Sportsbet, TVG and FanDuel. Flutter Entertainment PLC, formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair plc, is based in DUBLIN, Ireland. “

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PDYPY. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.99.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $96.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.44. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $71.58 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flutter Entertainment (PDYPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.