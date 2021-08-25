Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) to Strong Sell

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is an online discount retailer for brands. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales on its vipshop.com website. It offers a wide selection of various famous branded discount products including apparel for women, men and children, fashion goods, cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, through its website. Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is headquartered in Guangzhou. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.36.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.63. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.58.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. 44.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vipshop

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

