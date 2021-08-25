ZBG Token (ZT) Price Down 8.8% Over Last Week

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 25th. One ZBG Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0338 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ZBG Token has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. ZBG Token has a total market capitalization of $8.89 million and $129,257.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00054754 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00053342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $383.75 or 0.00788340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00102019 BTC.

About ZBG Token

ZBG Token is a coin. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE . ZBG Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

Buying and Selling ZBG Token

