Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the discovery, design and development of peptide-based medicines. Zealand Pharma A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Get Zealand Pharma A/S alerts:

NASDAQ ZEAL opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.18. Zealand Pharma A/S has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $44.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.30.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($6.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($5.90). Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 455.50% and a negative return on equity of 79.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S by 3,910.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Zealand Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zealand Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zealand Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.