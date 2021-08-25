Zeepin (ZPT) Market Capitalization Hits $478,591.65

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 25th. Zeepin has a total market cap of $478,591.65 and $65,195.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00052980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.56 or 0.00122749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.21 or 0.00155554 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,576.23 or 0.99730783 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $482.33 or 0.01011071 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.72 or 0.06589969 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

