Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 229,203 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,265 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $33,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Zendesk by 13.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its position in Zendesk by 0.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 26,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Zendesk by 116.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Zendesk by 21.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter valued at $1,558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

ZEN opened at $124.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.67 and a beta of 1.21. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.91 and a twelve month high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.17 million. Research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZEN shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total value of $1,271,181.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 94,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,858,626.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,893 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total transaction of $526,956.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,261.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,972 shares of company stock worth $23,509,101 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.