Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Roxanne Lagano Sells 9,603 Shares

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 9,603 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.07, for a total value of $1,988,493.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Roxanne Lagano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 22nd, Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of Zoetis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00.

Zoetis stock opened at $204.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $208.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.50.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Zoetis by 97.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

