Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.03)-($0.02) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.02). The company issued revenue guidance of $86.0-$87.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.42 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.110 EPS.

NYSE:ZUO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.35. 738,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,867. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 2.17. Zuora has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $18.64.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.00 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 39.88% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $266,755.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,790.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 8,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $141,531.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 29,697 shares in the company, valued at $517,618.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,554 shares of company stock valued at $877,751. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zuora stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,402 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.07% of Zuora worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 59.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.