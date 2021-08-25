Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.030-$-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $86 million-$87 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.42 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.110 EPS.

Shares of Zuora stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $16.35. 738,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,867. Zuora has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $18.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 2.17.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other Zuora news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $180,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,614.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 8,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $141,531.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 29,697 shares in the company, valued at $517,618.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,554 shares of company stock worth $877,751 over the last 90 days. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zuora stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,402 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.07% of Zuora worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

