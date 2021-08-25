Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 1,408.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,166 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.11% of OneSpan worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in OneSpan by 8,391.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in OneSpan in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in OneSpan in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in OneSpan in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in OneSpan in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneSpan alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

In related news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell purchased 5,000 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.06 per share, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 21,693 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $549,049.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,571,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,388,742.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock worth $374,250 and have sold 35,081 shares worth $883,961. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OSPN opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. OneSpan Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $29.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.47. The firm has a market cap of $775.27 million, a PE ratio of -40.17 and a beta of 0.58.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). OneSpan had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.