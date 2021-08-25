Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 73.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDC. FMR LLC increased its position in Teradata by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Teradata by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 12,149 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teradata by 10,034.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDC opened at $53.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $59.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.52.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $191,597.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,107 shares in the company, valued at $13,078,580.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDC. Citigroup raised their price target on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

