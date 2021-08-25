Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Toro were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Toro by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,852,000 after purchasing an additional 212,353 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Toro by 41.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,422,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,325 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Toro by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,573,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,538,000 after purchasing an additional 25,485 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in The Toro by 0.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,635,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,436,000 after purchasing an additional 19,073 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Toro by 30.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,148,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,579,000 after purchasing an additional 498,977 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Toro alerts:

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The Toro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

NYSE TTC opened at $110.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $118.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.77.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The Toro Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.