Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 5,853 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,853 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Alcoa by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Alcoa by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 521.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $42.13 on Wednesday. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $45.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Alcoa’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.18.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.