-$0.03 EPS Expected for Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) will post ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. Alithya Group posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a negative return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $83.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.19 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Alithya Group from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Alithya Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alithya Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 30.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALYA opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $142.82 million, a P/E ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 0.92. Alithya Group has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $5.47.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

