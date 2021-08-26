-$0.09 EPS Expected for NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NextDecade’s earnings. NextDecade also posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NextDecade.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02).

Several analysts have recently commented on NEXT shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NextDecade from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NextDecade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of NEXT stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,220. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.71 million, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of -0.01. NextDecade has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $6.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextDecade during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextDecade during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in NextDecade by 37.5% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in NextDecade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in NextDecade by 326.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 22,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corp. is a development company, which focuses on liquefied natural gas (LNG) export projects and associated pipelines. It develops and manages land-based and floating liquefied natural gas projects in the Gulf Coast with focus on the Rio Grande LNG. The company was founded by Kathleen Eishbrenner in 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

