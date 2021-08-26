$0.10 EPS Expected for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.13. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hillman Solutions.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hillman Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

HLMN opened at $11.79 on Thursday. Hillman Solutions has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $13.46.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hillman Solutions (HLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.