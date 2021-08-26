-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Anixa Biosciences also reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Anixa Biosciences.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anixa Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Anixa Biosciences stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.60. 983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,477. The firm has a market cap of $137.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.13. Anixa Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $8.09.

In other Anixa Biosciences news, Director Arnold M. Baskies acquired 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $82,270.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 64,000 shares of company stock worth $270,670. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANIX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the second quarter worth $483,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Anixa Biosciences by 51.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 57,153 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 549.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 47,912 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $90,000. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

