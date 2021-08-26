-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ earnings. Chembio Diagnostics reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.99) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chembio Diagnostics.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 96.87% and a negative net margin of 73.54%.

CEMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities cut shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEMI. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 1,268.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 251,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 233,458 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 32.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CEMI opened at $2.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $77.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.89. Chembio Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.