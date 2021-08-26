-$0.22 EPS Expected for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) to announce ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.17). Health Catalyst reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The business had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Health Catalyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Health Catalyst stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.91. 355,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,457. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $30.23 and a 52 week high of $59.50. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.47.

In other Health Catalyst news, Director Anita Pramoda sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $133,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,943 shares in the company, valued at $425,427.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Bryan Richard Hinton sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $218,366.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,000.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 214,496 shares of company stock valued at $11,669,717. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Health Catalyst by 78.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,894 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Health Catalyst by 17.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,409,000 after purchasing an additional 530,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 4,269.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 286,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,358,000 after buying an additional 280,309 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,462,000 after buying an additional 246,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 83.3% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 506,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,670,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

