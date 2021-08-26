$0.25 EPS Expected for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Five9’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Five9 posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Craig Hallum lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.65.

FIVN stock opened at $181.24 on Monday. Five9 has a 52-week low of $107.98 and a 52-week high of $211.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of -255.26 and a beta of 0.50.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $193,203.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total transaction of $343,965.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,407 shares of company stock valued at $17,437,765 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 645.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after buying an additional 51,791 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 111,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,459,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Five9 by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after buying an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of Five9 by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 22,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

