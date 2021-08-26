$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) will report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gray Television’s earnings. Gray Television posted earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 71.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gray Television.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.01 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In other Gray Television news, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 20,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $457,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 400,757 shares in the company, valued at $9,173,327.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 12.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 23,260 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 8.1% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 50,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 112,670.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 22,534 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 1,435.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 391,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 366,319 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 537,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after purchasing an additional 79,400 shares during the period. 70.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTN traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.94. 9,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.06. Gray Television has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $24.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gray Television (GTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.