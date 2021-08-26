$0.58 EPS Expected for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to post earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. The Coca-Cola posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Bank of America raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

KO traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.54. 10,307,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,717,744. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.75. The stock has a market cap of $239.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $57.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,466. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

