$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will announce earnings per share of $0.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for AT&T’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.71. AT&T reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $4.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

Shares of T stock opened at $27.43 on Thursday. AT&T has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $195.85 billion, a PE ratio of -88.48, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

