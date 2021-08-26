$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) will report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.72. The TJX Companies reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The TJX Companies.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on TJX. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,780,569 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,053,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,173,041 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,766,499,000 after acquiring an additional 248,877 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,175,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,180,550,000 after acquiring an additional 398,759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,157,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,168,030,000 after acquiring an additional 559,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,856,710 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,743,259,000 after acquiring an additional 213,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.05. 148,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,423,376. The stock has a market cap of $89.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $76.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.70.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

