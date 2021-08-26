$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) will announce $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.98. Devon Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2,225%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Devon Energy.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DVN. Truist raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Northland Securities increased their target price on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Devon Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.62.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 61.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 243.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.09. 11,957,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,966,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.34. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.37.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Devon Energy (DVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.