$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to announce $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.94. Abbott Laboratories reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.82.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,308 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,844,584 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,139,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,074,306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $16,067,466,000 after purchasing an additional 647,496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,745,046 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,317,403,000 after buying an additional 1,222,298 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,488,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after buying an additional 1,233,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT opened at $124.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $100.34 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The stock has a market cap of $221.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

