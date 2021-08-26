$1.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.36. Lululemon Athletica posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year earnings of $7.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $8.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.96 to $9.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. KGI Securities started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $441.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.07.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $202,758,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,240,000 after acquiring an additional 540,785 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,990,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,445,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $427,797,000 after acquiring an additional 344,667 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $408.32 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $415.34. The company has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 75.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $385.28.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

